MONTGOMERY COUNTY− Three people were injured Thursday morning after a vehicle overturned on Interstate 70.
The crash happened on westbound I-70 at the 185 mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Troopers said a Jeep Liberty was driven by 20-year-old Jorge Asher, of Clark. Asher attempted to overcorrect which caused the vehicle to travel off the right side of the interstate and overturn, the report said.
Crews took all passengers to University Hospital for injuries, including 53-year-old Karen Wroe, of Bakersfield, California, with serious injuries and 57-year-old Paul Busto, of Clark, with moderate injuries. Asher was treated for minor injuries.