COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shooting in downtown late Friday night. Police say there is currently no threat to the public, but to avoid Hitt Street between Locust Street and Cherry Street.
There are three victims with gunshot wounds who are at local hospitals, according to CPD. Police said they found one victim on Locust Street, and the other two victims checked into hospitals themselves.
We’re responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Hitt and Locust. We have three victims with gunshot wounds at an area hospital. There is currently no threat to the public, but we’re asking them to avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/dlihkQMBDg— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) October 22, 2022
MU Police sent a campus alert just before midnight, warning of off-campus shots fired. CPD said they arrived on scene around 11:30 p.m.
Crime scene tape is up and Hitt Street is closed in front of the Hitt Mini Mart convenience store. Police said they will have Hitt Street closed off until early Saturday morning as they investigate suspect leads.
Police are searching the alley across the street from the Mini Mart.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/YFTlqpYj01— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) October 22, 2022
CPD Chief Geoff Jones, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are also on the scene.
A public information officer at the scene said anyone with a vehicle in the taped off parking lots can talk to an officer on scene.
Dozens of evidence markers like you can see below marking what appears to be bullet casings are between the alley in between the Presbyterian Church on Hitt St. and the adjacent parking lot. Waiting on more information from police. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/KUAj4P6P2u— Shaun Tyler Carier (@CarierShaun) October 22, 2022
This is a developing story. KOMU 8 News will provide more information as details become available.