AUDRAIN COUNTY − Three Mexico residents were injured after their car hydroplaned on Highway 54 Tuesday night.

Kyle Vomund, 31, was driving a Chevrolet Camero westbound on the highway when the vehicle hydroplaned, traveled off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned several times, according to a crash report.

Vomund and another passenger were taken to University Hospital by ambulance for moderate and serious injuries, respectively, the report said.

A third passenger, Ashley Vomund, 27, was life flighted to University for serious injuries.

All three occupants were not wearing seatbelts, according to the report.

