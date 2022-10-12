AUDRAIN COUNTY − Three Mexico residents were injured after their car hydroplaned on Highway 54 Tuesday night.
Kyle Vomund, 31, was driving a Chevrolet Camero westbound on the highway when the vehicle hydroplaned, traveled off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned several times, according to a crash report.
Vomund and another passenger were taken to University Hospital by ambulance for moderate and serious injuries, respectively, the report said.
A third passenger, Ashley Vomund, 27, was life flighted to University for serious injuries.
All three occupants were not wearing seatbelts, according to the report.