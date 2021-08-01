LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Three people were injured in a boat explosion on the main channel, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The generator related explosion occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
The vessel experienced a mechanical failure in the engine compartment causing an explosion in the engine.
Three females in their early 20s were transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
The incident occurred at mile marker 10.3 on the main channel.