COLUMBIA − A crash on Grindstone Parkway created a large traffic backup for those traveling toward U.S. Highway 63 Friday afternoon.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office, Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire Department were on scene of the crash at the intersection of Grindstone Parkway and Grindstone Plaza Drive, in front of Break Time gas station and near Goodwill.
The crash was first reported around 1:18 p.m. Friday by Boone County Joint Communications.
A gray SUV had extensive damage to the front end, while a white SUV ran off the road and into a grassy area, according to a KOMU 8 reporter on scene. A blue van also had some minor damage.
Five ambulances were also at the scene. One person was extricated from the white SUV and taken to the hospital, along with two others for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a firefighter on scene.
I'm at the scene of a car crash on Grindstone Parkway and Grindstone Plaza Drive in Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff's Office is on scene and a Boone Health ambulance.
The crash created a backup on Grindstone, as only the passing lane was open. Deputies directed traffic at the intersection, and tow trucks cleared the damaged vehicles out of the area.
Traffic is backed up all the way to the next intersection, only one lane is open.
Crews were on scene for nearly two hours after the crash.