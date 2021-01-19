COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said three people were injured in a shooting at a home Tuesday morning. 

It happened just before 9 a.m. in the 2200 Block of Clark Lane near Towne Drive. 

A Columbia Police Department spokesperson said two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One person has life-threatening injuries. 

KOMU 8 reporters on the scene say there are at least a dozen scene markers outside the home. 

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED