COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said three people were injured in a shooting at a home Tuesday morning.
It happened just before 9 a.m. in the 2200 Block of Clark Lane near Towne Drive.
Shots fired at the corner of Clark and Towne. Three people have been transported to the hospital. One person has life-threatening injuries. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/GVZXLRMQks— Nash R. Walker (@NashWalker12) January 19, 2021
A Columbia Police Department spokesperson said two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One person has life-threatening injuries.
KOMU 8 reporters on the scene say there are at least a dozen scene markers outside the home.