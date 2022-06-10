MILLER COUNTY − Three people were seriously injured after a crash on Highway 52 Friday morning.
According to a highway patrol crash report, Sonny Parkhurst, 54, was driving south on Highway 52 around 6:58 a.m. and crossed the center of the road. He struck Linda Wieberg's vehicle head-on.
Parkhurst was seriously injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
Wieberg and her passenger Walter Wieberg, 67, were also seriously injured. They were taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance then life flighted to University Hospital.
Both vehicles involved were totaled.