JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at Route C and Trenton Court Friday morning.
The driver of a Toyota, Kelly Petty, turned left from Trenton Court and into the path of a Ford vehicle, driven by Teddy Perry, which was southbound on Route C. The vehicles collided, and the Toyota skidded off the right-side of the roadway and struck several small trees, according to a news release from JCPD.
Petty, Perry and Perry's passenger were moderately injured and were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Both vehicles and the trailer pulled by the Ford were towed due to damage.
The road was down to a single lane for approximately 30 minutes while the scene was investigated.