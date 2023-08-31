COLUMBIA - Three people died and two juveniles were injured in a four-vehicle pile up on Highway 63 in Phelps County Wednesday night.
Eighteen-year-old Micheal Sutton, 19-year-old Grace Gorman and a 61-year-old Newburg resident, Patrick Perry, were killed in the crash just south of County Road 5170, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
It happened at 8:53 p.m. when a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, driven by Perry, crossed the center line and crashed into the side of a GMC Yukon, before ending up in a head-on collision with a Ford Focus.
The impact on the Chevy and Ford caused the vehicles to rotate and strike yet another vehicle, a Ford F150, the report said. That final collision ended with the Chevy traveling off the ride side of the road and colliding with a rock bluff.
Sutton was a passenger in the Ford Focus, while Gorman was the driver.
The only people to survive the crash were the 16-year-old driver of the Yukon and her 11-year-old passenger, according to the report. The minors were transported by a private vehicle to Phelps Health in Rolla.
Sutton, Gorman and Perry become the 17th, 18th and 19th victims of crashes in 2023 in the MSHP Troop I region.