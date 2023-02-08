COLUMBIA - The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) announced the schedule for public hearings in the Grain Belt Express case Wednesday.
Two virtual hearings and one in-person hearing will be held in March:
- March 6, 6 p.m., virtual
- March 7, noon, at the Elks Lodge in Mexico (1705 Christopher Road)
- March 8, noon, virtual
To attend the virtual hearing by phone, call toll-free 1-855-718-6621, listen to the prompt and enter the meeting number:
- For the March 6 meeting: 2450 020 2831, followed by #
- For the March 8 meeting: 2469 703 1503, followed by #
The password to enter is 0017.
Those wishing to testify or present evidence to the PSC during the virtual hearings should register by sending their first and last name, phone number and email address to pscinfo@psc.mo.gov or by calling 1-800-392-4211 by 5 p.m. the day before the hearing.
Witness testimony at all local public hearings will be limited to five minutes per person, according to the PSC.
Grain Belt Express LLC is seeking approval from the commission to do the following:
- Relocate the Missouri converter station from Ralls County to Monroe County and increase the capacity of the station from 500 MW to 2,500 MW
- Relocate the AC connector line, otherwise known as the Tiger Connector, from Ralls County to Monroe, Audrain and Callaway counties
- Construct the project in two phases
Formal evidentiary hearings will be held May 22-26 at the Governor Office Building in Jefferson City.