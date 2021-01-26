MEXICO, Mo. - Officials say three people from the St. Louis area are in custody after several cars were stolen in Mexico.
The Mexico Public Safety Department says it believes all three are part of a larger group of people in the St. Louis area who are traveling to other places to steal from unlocked cars or to steal cars that are unlocked with keys inside.
Officials say three cars were reported stolen from the Mexico area on Sunday, Jan. 17. They believe this group also targeted cars in Mexico in November.
Officials say they arrested Corvis D Johnson, 35, of Bel-Ridge, Quindarion L Wright, 20, of St. Louis, and Jamie M Dwyer, 22, of St. Charles. Officials say a fourth suspect is still at large.
In a news release, Mexico officials say the three suspects were arrested in Carrollton, Illinois after trying to use one of the stolen cars from Mexico to steal another car Friday.
On Thursday, officials found an additional stolen car from Mexico that was abandoned in St. Louis.
The Mexico Public Safety Department says it is working with law enforcement officials in other areas to determine appropriate charges in Audrain County.