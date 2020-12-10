BOONE COUNTY-- The Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident that occurred Thursday around 11 p.m., in which a deputy observed a white Hyundai Tucson speeding on Lakewood Drive.
The deputy was able to catch up to the vehicle and tried to stop it near the intersection of Geyser Boulevard and Laclede Drive.
The driver failed to stop the vehicle. The deputy then chased it and determined the vehicle had been recently stolen in Columbia.
A short vehicle pursuit led to the Orchard Lane and McKee Street intersection, where the driver failed to initiate a turn and crashed into a wooden fence and tree in the 1900 block of McKee Street.
Three of the six suspects in the car were apprehended while the other three fled the scene. The suspects taken into custody were juveniles and referred to the Boone County Juvenile Office.
A firearm was found inside the vehicle.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of those who fled the scene can contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department by calling 573-442-6131 or 311.
