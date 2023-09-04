BOONE COUNTY − Two people suffered injuries at the hands of a three-vehicle pile up on Route VV in Boone County Monday morning.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Columbia woman, driving a 2014 GMC Acadia, did not yield to a Columbia man's Ford truck on Route VV and Mauller Road around 9:26 a.m.
Her SUV then crossed the road and hit another Columbia man's Toyota Avalon.
The driver of the Ford was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital. His truck was declared totaled. The driver of the Toyota had minor injuries and was also taken to University Hospital. The Toyota had extensive damage.
The woman was not hurt, but her SUV did have some minor damage, according to the report.