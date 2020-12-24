As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Thursday, Dec. 24 will become available below:
5:05 p.m.: Cole County adds 16 new positive cases, 16.04% positivity rate
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Thursday, there have been 6,497 cases in Cole County, an increase of 16 cases since Wednesday. There have been 248 cases in long-term care facilities.
Two new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of December thus far.
There have been 46 deaths in Cole County and 42 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
The county also reported a new positivity rate (by PCR tests) of 14.09, which is through Dec. 16.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 39.29.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County adds 162 new cases; active cases increase by 71
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 162 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 954, an increase of 71 cases since Wednesday.
Boone County recorded 162 COVID-19 cases today, December 24. There have been 13,222 total cases in the county to date, with 954 currently active cases. Due to the holiday the 'Hospital Status' tab will not be updated until Dec. 28. pic.twitter.com/gOddBdLEE5— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 24, 2020
The county also reported 142 hospitalizations, 31 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 41 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 14 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 114.50.
Boone County will not update COVID-19 numbers on Friday due to Christmas. The department will update any cases from Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Monday.
2 p.m.: Montgomery County issues public health notice
The Montgomery County Health Department issued a public health notice Wednesday for a potential COVID-19 exposure.
Anyone who dined at Papa B's Wing Shack on Dec. 19 or 20 should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, fatigue, cough, nausea, diarrhea, runny nose, sore throat, loss of taste or smell and headache.
10 a.m.: Missouri adds 3,231 new cases; 39 new deaths
Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 3,231 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in Missouri to 376,811.
The state also reported 39 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 5,294 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,749 total hospitalizations in the state with 36% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 17,470 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,496.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a positivity rate of 17.6%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.