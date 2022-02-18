COOPER COUNTY - A crash on westbound Interstate 70 Thursday morning sent a Virginia man to the hospital in serious condition, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A crash report said the driver of a tractor-trailer braked for the congestion ahead, in light of the snowy conditions on the interstate, near mile marker 89 in Cooper County.
A 2020 International MV607, driven by Virginia resident Maurice Thomas, skidded and struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, according to the crash report.
Thomas, 21, sustained serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital via ambulance.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, the report said.
Thomas' vehicle was totaled, while the tractor-trailer received moderate damage.