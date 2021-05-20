JEFFERSON CITY - The pandemic brought an end to live music performances. With COVID-19 restrictions becoming more loose across Missouri, live music events are starting to come back.
Thursday Night Live is one event that highlights local artists and musicians. The event will host local businesses, as well. Coordinator Angela Nale said planning the event was different than last year.
"In all honesty, we had our Thursday Night Lives last year also, we just had smaller crowds," Nale said. "We space things out a little bit more and plan accordingly, so we really just this year planned like we did in normal years."
COVID regulations forced the event last year to have smaller crowds. This year, there are no restrictions. However, Nale said the event will still have sanitizing stations.
"We still provide sanitary sanitation and things like that," Nale said. "So we believe we are definitely ready for this."
For stagehands and musicians, the event is a welcoming sight. The COVID-19 pandemic forced both professions out of work. Derek Ramabargar, part owner of the stage company Stage Experts, said last year was not easy.
"You know, last year hit us pretty hard," Ramabargar said. "We went from having roughly 36 different stage gigs to five."
Ramabargar said the only events that his company had last year were the five Thursday Night Live events.
Local musician Bobby Showers said he had to resort to using Facebook Live for events.
"'I've been doing a lot of, like, Facebook live shows in my basement, just by myself," Showers said.
The pandemic also led to the cancellation of many of Showers' events.
"We have a big Thanksgiving show that we normally do that we didn't get to do this year. We do usually do a show over Christmas, we didn't do that this year," Showers said. "So it impacted us a lot this winter, and we haven't played live in almost a year."
With COVID restrictions becoming looser in Missouri, Showers said he is happy to finally play in front of a normal crowd.
"There's a big difference in the energy between a couple thousand people we've had out here before and being by myself in my basement with my phone in front of me and just having comments," Showers said. "It's part of the reason you're in band - is to go perform for people - and so it was tough."
According to the event's Facebook page, there will be three more events spread throughout the summer. Nale said the events will bring a sense of normalcy.
"We're excited to get back to normal to have music outside and have a good time," Nale said. "We're excited to see our friends and family in public, be able to hug people and we miss people in downtown Jefferson City and our businesses and our restaurants really missing people."