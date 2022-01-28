ROLLA - One man is hospitalized and two others are injured following a collision on Interstate 44 late Thursday night.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, two San Antonio men were traveling in a 2015 Volvo Conventional Truck when the driver went across the left side of the road, crossing the median and overturning the truck.
After the semi overturned, a Freightliner Conventional Truck traveling eastbound hit the semi, injuring the other driver.
The passenger of the overturned truck was not wearing a seatbelt and was severely injured following the crash. According to the Rolla Police department, he was airlifted to University Hospital.
The drivers of both vehicles sustained moderate injuries and were treated at Phelps Health Hospital.
Both trucks were severely damaged. The status of the hospitalized driver is unknown at this time.