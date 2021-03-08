COLUMBIA - Months after the first vaccines were administered, Phase 1B - Tier 3 will open in Missouri next Monday, March 15.
Those in Tier 3 include essential workers, such as child care workers, teachers and school staff, water and waste employees, energy workers, critical manufacturing workers, and food and agricultural workers, or what the State Health Department calls "critical infrastructure."
MU Health Care and Boone Hospital Center both feel ready and prepared to follow state guidelines for the opening of Tier 3 next week.
MU Health Care will not receive any vaccine doses this week as they are on a schedule to receive 4,000 doses every other week. Boone Hospital Center will receive 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.
Public Information Specialist for the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, Sara Humm, compared the interest in vaccines to a balloon.
"At first, you have a lot of people interested and eligible, and we work to get that list smaller and smaller," Humm said.
Ben Cornelius, Director of Marketing for the Boone Hospital Center said the hospital is ready to begin on Monday.
“We are focused on getting as many people vaccinated, as quickly as possible in alignment with state phasing. We feel that we are ready to begin vaccinating Tier 3 as vaccines are available," Cornelius said.
Humm was confident that everyone who wants a vaccine in the current tiers has been given the opportunity to receive one. The health department has reached out to everyone on MU Health Care, Boone Hospital and the health department's survey, via email or phone.
Boone County will host a mass vaccination event on Friday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The mass clinic will be located at Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, at A. Perry Philips Park in south Columbia. The health department will have 2,300 doses to administer, and appointments are required.
Humm thinks that the mass vaccination event will draw folks not only from Boone County, but larger regions as well.
While MU Health Care and Boone Hospital are working to get as many people vaccinated as possible, some rural areas are having a more difficult time.
Barry County is supposed to hold a mass vaccination clinic on March 8 and 9, but interest may cause a possible cancellation. The two-day event will begin at 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Monett South Park Casino.
The Office of Emergency Management said as of Saturday, there were less than 100 registrants signed up for around 1,000 spots.
This issue will unfold as the state of Missouri has seen thousands of vaccinations go unused at mass vaccination events.
The Missouri Department of Public Health and Safety said more than 7,500 doses of the COVID vaccine were leftover statewide after mass vaccination events during the last week of February.
Though in Boone County, the health department has not seen a single vaccine go unused. Humm said if vaccines are ever leftover, they go to individuals on a "homebound" list. Humm explained that one of the goals of allocating unused vaccines to those on a "homebound" list, is to "breakdown barriers for folks to let them have access to vaccines if they want access."
Those on the homebound list are either physically unable to leave their home, or cannot because of safety. Humm explained that all one needs to do is call the program number at 573-874-2489, express their interest in getting on the list, and leave contact information.
For those who want a vaccine but have not had the chance to receive one yet, Humm advises everyone to register on the Missouri Vaccine Navigator website, to see mass vaccination events in your area and register for an appointment via the new MU Health Care scheduling portal.
You can find more information on tiers, vaccination sites and registration surveys on KOMU 8's webpage dedicated to vaccine information: KOMU.com/vaccine.