COLUMBIA − The Tiger Avenue and Turner Avenue parking garages on MU's campus will go under repairs this summer, temporarily closing the garages through early August.
A parking consultant determined that MU's seven parking structures need $22 million in repairs, according to a news release from the MU News Bureau. The university will address the repairs over the next 10 years, starting with the Tiger Avenue and Turner Avenue garages on May 16.
The Conley Avenue garage will also undergo minor repairs this summer, but will not require full closure. Parking may be prohibited in a few spaces near the stairwells.
Faculty and staff with Turner Avenue permits will have their permits honored in Conley Avenue, Hitt Street and University Avenue.
Tiger Avenue will have 40 spaces open for faculty and staff who are needed for emergency procedures at MU Health Care. Additionally, all ADA parking spaces will remain open, but the location of spaces may move around throughout the repairs. Those with Tiger Avenue permits can park in WG6.
Signage outside the structures will indicate where visitors can park.