COLUMBIA - Mizzou students, alumni and other Tiger fans crowded downtown Columbia Saturday in preparation to watch No. 7 seed Mizzou play against No. 15 seed Princeton in the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.
Fans packed downtown businesses as early as 1 p.m. Saturday. Austin Gianaris, a bouncer at Willie's Pub and Pool, said he anticipates it to be one of the busiest nights of the year.
"I'm expecting this place to be shoulder to shoulder, hard to get through," Gianaris said. "But it's gonna be fun with a lot of energy."
Mizzou fans like Jackson Phender hope to add to that excitement by just hanging out and having a good time, rooting for their team. For Phender, the success of the Missouri Tigers Men's Basketball team that he has seen this year is enough to celebrate.
"Being a Tiger is something special," Phender said. "Possibly going to the Sweet 16 is something special. It's not something you can describe as a fan."
Phender said he's attended each Mizzou basketball game this academic year. Phender is beyond surprised how the team has turned around from a losing season last year to a winning record this year.
"I'm pretty proud of this Mizzou Team and how they turned it around with Dennis Gates. Pretty impressive honestly going from winning 12 games last year to 25 this year and going to round 32 is impressive stuff," Phender said.
If Missouri defeats Princeton, the Tigers will advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA March Madness Tournament against No. 6 seed Creighton or No. 3 seed Baylor.