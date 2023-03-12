COLUMBIA - Tiger fans rallied to support the Mizzou Men's Basketball team on Selection Sunday at a watch party at Mizzou Arena.
The Mizzou Men's Basketball team will play against Utah State in Sacramento on March 16 after earning a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Marching Mizzou member Mikey Alexander performed at the selection show watch party alongside other members of Marching Mizzou.
He said he was excited to find out that he'll be headed to California to support the team.
"I'm more than excited," Alexander said. "I'm excited to go to California. I'm excited to see them play. I'm excited to play in California. I mean, what kid gets to say they've played bass in California, you know?"
Some people in Downtown Columbia are already prepping brackets for this month's games. Brandon Wydra said he's getting together with his friends to organize his bracket.
"It's gonna be fun, pretty exciting season so far," Wydra said. "I can't wait for the post-season, hopefully get a couple of wins even though we are seventh seed. We just got to get through Utah State first."
Kiran Griggs said she's doing a bracket with her sorority sisters.
"I am so excited for it," Griggs said. "Sweet Sixteen is going to be easy, we got that dub so fast. Elite Eight, I'm hoping for the best there. I think we'll go far."
Griggs said she'll be watching the game on March 16.
"Oh yeah," Griggs said. "I'll be at home watching the game."