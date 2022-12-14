COLUMBIA − Christmas is just around the corner and the season of giving is in full effect.
Tiger Pantry is working around the clock to ensure that its users are satisfied with meals during the holiday season.
The organization provides household items, non-perishables, and personal hygiene items to 325 families each month on average.
Since the beginning of August, the pantry has seen an increase of 3.5 household registrations per day. This number has created more work opportunities for volunteers who come through the program.
Tiger Pantry had many student volunteers this year, so the workload has not diminished their production as they have been able to feed all of their clients with no issues.
The public relations chair for Tiger Pantry, Colin O'Brien, said he has noticed during many of his shifts that more and more people are coming to use the Tiger Pantry's resources.
"I believe last week we served 160 households, and about 325 total individuals, so seeing that number rise this time of the year is not a surprise, but it was certainly a noticeable uptick in the amount of people that are needing our assistance," O'Brien said.
The organization is looking to expand its warehouse to consist of more items. Tiger Pantry gets a good chunk of their food provided to them from the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, but it'd like to gather more products due to the higher demand for their services.
The pantry is hoping to gather more donations to make it possible to get perishable items such as milk to provide to their clients as well.
O'Brien said the pantry accepts food donations along with monetary donations, but will need some more donations to be able to make this expansion possible.
"We do accept food donations that keep us running, but especially during the holiday season, any type of monetary donation we receive could go a long way for our services," O'Brien said.
The pantry now has 24 emergency food pack locations around campus so those who are not able to come to the pantry or need food when it is closed are able pick up the necessary goods for their families.
Registration forms regarding volunteering for next semester is up on Tiger Pantry's webpage.
The pantry, located in the Hitt Street Parking Structure, at 299 Hitt Street, has started their limited holiday hours which will extend through Jan. 16, 2023. The pantry will be open on Sunday, Dec. 18 from noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 8 from noon to 2 p.m.