FULTON − The Callaway County chapter of the University of Missouri Alumni Association has teamed up with a Fulton State Farm agency to collect toys for families this holiday season.
The collection for the toys is located at Don Woodson's State Farm office in Fulton.
The program began back in 2001 and has continued every year since. The agency started by collecting socks and donating them to families.
Through the years, they have transitioned to toys and tiger-themed items, but the agency will accept any donation.
"We ask that people try and donate items that are tiger-themed because it is the university mascot, but we will accept any donations and wouldn't turn away any toys," Mary Ann Beahon, a board member for the Alumni Association, said.
Toys will be collected up until Dec. 7. The toys collected will then be distributed to the Fulton Central Missouri Community Action where they will help families in need get the toys that have been donated.
As it gets closer to the holiday season, Woodson hopes the community will benefit from the toy drive.
"Well, there's no doubt about it, that there are families and kids that need help. And this gives us a chance to help and it gives people a chance to donate and help with that in a fun way, that hopefully is encouraging for the future," Woodson said.
The donations have been slow to start, but Woodson hopes as people start to think more about the holidays, people will come out and donate more.
The agency is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's located at 517 Nichols.