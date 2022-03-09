COLUMBIA - People are trying to save as much money possible when paying for fuel. Fortunately, there are ways for car owners to increase the gas mileage on their vehicle.
According to All-Star Automotive Service Advisor Joseph Weaver, the primary actions you can do are making sure your maintenance is up to date and check tire pressure. It's a good idea to see if your spark plugs have been changed and use air filters for protection of the engine.
Besides the front hood, the auto mechanic shared that it's also important to look at your dashboard.
"Check engine lights. The check engine light on the dash is an indication that something's going on with the vehicle, and most commonly that is fuel consumption issues," Weaver says.
Next, it's smart to demonstrate less aggressive driving habits and reduce any idle time spent in your car. When you need to speed up, gradually increase how fast you're going and don't just slam on the acceleration right away.
"Don't take off so fast. When you're on the interstate driving, stay at the speed limit. Gradual increases of speed, not sudden bursts of speed, will definitely help economy," Weaver stated.
When you are ready to drive, take out any extra items you don't need before you begin the ride. All unwanted weight inside your vehicle will slow it down, which burns more gas at an inefficient rate.
By following these tips and more, people can expect to increase vehicle efficiency and save money on fuel by improving their gas mileage.