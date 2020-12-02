MID-MISSOURI-- It's officially the holiday season. Do you need to get out of the house, unwind and celebrate? We've compiled a map of mid-Missouri holiday events. Take a look!
Email your holiday event to ssouthey@missouri.edu to be added to the map!
MID-MISSOURI-- It's officially the holiday season. Do you need to get out of the house, unwind and celebrate? We've compiled a map of mid-Missouri holiday events. Take a look!
Email your holiday event to ssouthey@missouri.edu to be added to the map!
Digital Content Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Columbia