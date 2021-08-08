COLUMBIA - The Missouri Bicentennial Commission held the Together for '21 Fest over the weekend.
The event aimed to commemorate Missouri's bicentennial with music, exhibitions, talks, performances and more.
On Sunday, Native American heritage speaker, Galen Gritts, spoke at the Missouri Historical Society. He said he hoped to spread more information about Native American heritage in mid-Missouri.
The talk is a part of the Missouri Humanities Council, which offers a Native American program to increase understanding of the Native American experience in mid-Missouri.
"It means quite a bit to me because I think Native Americans are underrated and not quite often thought about and so I feel like I'm bringing that to life," Gritts said.
Gritts spoke about the forced removal of Native Americans from their lands by the U.S. government.
He also talked about his experience as a Native American in Missouri and the continued importance of learning about the culture and history.
"It's partly for me and partially for others because I've had the opportunity and the blessing to learn some things and so, I have great enjoyment in sharing both an education and personal viewpoint," he said.
Gritts said he hopes as Missourians reflect on the state's history, they will take the time to learn more about all the communities that make up the state's culture.