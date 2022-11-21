WOOLDRIDGE - The Wooldridge Legacy Association, a nonprofit organization, organized a fire clean-up day Monday with about 30 students from Tolton High School.
Brad Wooldridge, a member of the association, said his ancestors used to live in Wooldridge so the town is special to him.
"This is my bloodline," Wooldridge said. "I was born and raised in Boonville, but Wooldridge is my blood home."
Wooldridge said he organized the nonprofit after the Oct. 22 fire burned nearly 4,000 acres.
"Our primary main purpose is assisting with raising money for the clean-up and rebuilding of Wooldridge," he said.
Wooldridge said even though the fire occurred almost a month ago, the village is still cleaning up the damage.
"It's devastating," Wooldridge said. "My family owned property down here, but other people had homes."
Wooldridge also said the school group is the biggest group of volunteers they've had come help work in Wooldridge since the fire.
Wesley Hentges, a Tolton High School student whot volunteered Monday said he originally saw the fire on the news.
"It looked pretty bad, the whole town was burned down," Hentges said. "I'm out here to help with the service."
Hentges said since Tolton is on Thanksgiving break right now, it was the perfect time to come help out a community in need.
"When you don't have anything better to do it's nice to get out in the community and help others out," Hentges said.
According to KOMU 8's previous reporting, the large fire destroyed or heavily burned 15-20 homes. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to Interstate 70.
According to the Cooper County Fire Protection District, the original fire was subject to flare-ups days after the fire happened.
Now almost a month later, Wooldridge said he is so thankful for the helping hands before the holidays.
"It makes it a little sweeter," Wooldridge said. "I told the students the fact that they came out is huge because they don't have to be here today."
Wooldridge said if you would like to donate to help future fire clean-ups in the village, email or call the Wooldridge Legacy Association at blwooldridge@sbcglobal.net and 660-882-3447.