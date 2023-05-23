Tons of Trucks event to showcase vehicles of 'all shapes and sizes' Wednesday

COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual Tons of Trucks event Wednesday, where local agencies, businesses and community members will showcase trucks and equipment "of all shapes and sizes," according to the event post on Facebook.
Kids can interact with the vehicles and equipment and are welcome to admire, climb on and sit in the vehicles — they can even honk the horn if they like.
According to the Facebook post, the event will be free and take place between 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Columbia Mall, located at 2300 Bernadette Dr.
The event will happen rain or shine, according to the post. KOMU 8 First Alert Weather reports a slight chance for isolated showers Wednesday.
For families of children with sensory sensitivities, a Sensory Friendly Touch a Truck event will be hosted in October, the post said.