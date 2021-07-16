Torch Run, Opening Ceremony kicks off Show-Me State Games, officials keep COVID safety in mind

COLUMBIA − The 37th Annual Show-Me State Games kicked off Friday with a Torch Run at Shelter Insurance in Columbia and the Opening Ceremony at Mizzou Arena.
The Torch Run was virtual last year. Friday morning marked the last leg of the in-person run, after making stops in Kansas City, St. Joseph, St. Louis, St. Charles, Springfield and Cape Girardeau.
Runners carrying the torch made their way around the Shelter Insurance building on West Broadway and had the chance to take pictures with the torch after the event.
I’m at the @showmegames Torch Run in Columbia, the final leg of the run. The Games kick off today, with the opening ceremony tonight at 7p.m. at Mizzou Arena. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/OXZMvuH17P— Lucy Caile (@lucycaile) July 16, 2021
Executive Director Dave Fox said there is a strong emphasis on safety this year. The Games paired with the Columbia/Boone County Health Department to set up vaccination clinics at several of this weekend's events.
"We're taking the vaccine opportunities to people, We're a statewide organization, so a lot of our participants are coming from outside Boone County," Fox said.
This weekend you can find us at @showmegames! We'll be giving COVID-19 vaccinations at several locations Saturday & Sunday.Saturday, July 17 we will be at the following locations from 8am-8pm.•Cosmo Park at the Rainbow Softball Center, 1615 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia1/5 pic.twitter.com/5C4rvJsFt5— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) July 16, 2021
The Games are following CDC guidelines for all ceremonies.
"It made me feel good that they've really paid attention to that, with respect to the COVID protocols and being very careful," Randa Rollins, President and CEO of Shelter Insurance, said.
Fox hopes the events will help Columbia's economy by having more people going to restaurants and hotels, bringing a little bit more of a boost after last year's decline due to the pandemic.
The Opening Ceremony started at 7 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena. It was free and open to the public.
Participants in the games were able to walk in the opening ceremony. Four Mizzou athletes lit the final torch at the end of the ceremony, marking that start to the two weekend event.
The newly appointed Miss Missouri sang the national anthem at the event and had participants make an oath of sportsmanship.
KOMU 8 news is a sponsor of the Show-Me State Games.