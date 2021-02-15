COLUMBIA- As we continue to experience extreme low temperatures and snowfall, travel will be impacted throughout mid-Missouri.
Local Columbia business Tiger Towing has responded to many calls this winter, including over the past week.
According to the KOMU 8 First Alert weather team, mid-Missouri will receive 2 to 3 inches of snowfall, which will cause low visibility, covered roads and snowdrifts. The Missouri State Highway Patrol advised drivers on Monday morning to not go out on the roads due to extreme cold, high winds, and snow.
Winter weather is in full swing here in Mid-mo and road conditions are not the best. Today I spoke with Tiger Towing on ways to stay safe and to avoid a scenario like this one. Here is a current update on the roads: @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Z8CV6zooRG— Lauren Schwentker (@L_SchwentkerTV) February 15, 2021
People are mainly dealing with dead car batteries and having to get their car jumpstarted due to the cold weather, according to Tiger Towing's David Debates.
"Right now there's a lot of jumpstarts, and batteries go pretty flat pretty quick. We also run into people's cars sliding off the roads a lot," Debates said.
On Sunday, Tiger Towing ran into a lot of jumpstarts.
"Yesterday we had four or five in a row there, you know, compared to just a couple of tows, you know, so just jumpstarts, been a lot of that going on," Debates said.
Debates recommends replacing your car battery after four or five years because the cold weather affects them.
"If you haven't replace your battery in four or five years, then they're the ones that seem to go down pretty quick," Debates said.
Debates told KOMU 8 to drive slow, be cautious, stay off your phones and pay attention to the road conditions.
One Columbia resident, Zachary Schilling, hit a sheet of black ice on his way to work Monday morning.
"The road conditions were pretty bad. After I went over the bridge over there by my house, I hit a sheet of black ice and I slid off the road, about 10 to 20 feet, almost hitting a ditch, but I was able to get out," Schilling said.
After his experience, he told KOMU 8 News he is going to take things slower and be more cautious.
"I'm going to definitely take things very slow going home today. And hopefully, people will understand that the road conditions aren't safe at the moment and they take precautions as well," Schilling said.
Snow on Monday evening will slowly come to an end around 8 p.m., with reduced visibility and slick road conditions to continue into Tuesday, according to KOMU 8 First Alert weather team.