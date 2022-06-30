JEFFERSON CITY - Building Community Bridges will host a town hall on Thursday at 6 p.m. to address questions and concerns regarding the implementation of body cameras for Jefferson City police officers.
Eric Wilde, Jefferson City chief of police, said the department has wanted body cameras for a number of years but could not implement them because of the expense.
He said the true effort began last November, when the public safety tax passed in Jefferson City and made more funding available.
Since then, the department has requested a grant from the Department of Justice and is awaiting a response.
Once the department receives the body cameras, they want to assign one to each officer for them to turn on when they are instructed to do so.
Wilde asked Doug Wright, founder of Building Community Bridges, to host a town hall.
Wilde thinks the implementation is important for a number of reasons and wants to share that with the community.
"Number one is to promote legitimacy, honesty and openness for the community. Let people know that we're not afraid to show what we do on a daily basis and it builds trust with the community," Wilde said. "Second, it's just a really good piece of equipment as far as evidence collection. If we see a crime and it happens on camera, it really helps with prosecution in the courts."
Wright provided his opinion on the significance of police body cameras.
"I think it would be a great benefit to take the 'what its' and gray area out of the situation because you have all the facts [on camera]," Wright said.
The executive director of Building Community Bridges explained why the organization is the best place to host the meeting.
"The police are always at our community events that interact with the community and the youth that participate in our programs, so why not host a town hall where everyone feels welcome and it's neutral," Alicia Edwards said.
Wilde thinks it's important for the department to hear from the community.
"We want to hear from the community about their concerns and questions they have about implementation, timeliness and cost," Wilde said. "We don't want to do this in a vacuum and leave questions unanswered so we want to talk to the community and let them ask those questions."
Wilde plans to discuss the background of the project, the cost and the current status.
He also wants to walk through an implementation checklist that is from the Department of Justice.
The checklist includes:
- learn the fundamentals
- develop a plan
- form working groups and identify collaboration opportunities
- define policies and key protocols
- define technology solution
- communicate and educate stakeholders
- execute phase rollout/implementation
Wilde is expecting there to be concerns about privacy, such as the data that is captured.