COLUMBIA - Starting Monday, Columbia Parks and Recreation will start taking donations for toys and monetary gifts for its program, "Toys for Columbia's Youth."
The Parks and Recreation department requests all toy donations be "new" toys- no used toys will be accepted. Monetary donations will be accepted in the form of cash, check or debit/credit cards. The deadline for donations is Dec. 6.
The annual program helps low-income families in Columbia give their children new toys for the holidays. Children ages 12 and under are eligible to receive gifts. As the program is based on donations, it is not guaranteed that every child will receive a gift.
"It does expose children who may not have the opportunity to get that special toy throughout the year...If you've ever seen a child come into a toy store, it's magical. You know, some of them are just overwhelmed and their eyes are big and they're just, you know, looking at everything," Shelly Cassiday-Riesenmy, owner of Sheckled Frog Toys & Books, said.
Cassiday-Riesenmy also said toy drives like "Toys for Columbia's Youth" are important, as having access to toys is vital for child development.
"It's a developmental thing. There are many toys that are related to sorting to shapes, the adding, you know, all different kinds of things that support development--the developmental stages of children," Cassiday-Riesenmy said.
Also starting Monday, applications to receive gifts will be accepted. Families must fill out an application form and show proof of income and a picture ID with the form. Applications can be picked up and dropped off at Armory Sports and Community Center or the Parks and Recreation administrative offices until Dec. 6.
Toy pick up dates for families are Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Donation drop-off locations include:
- Armory Sports and Community Center, 701 E. Ash St.
- Parks and Recreation administrative offices, 1 S. 7th St.
- Activity & Recreation Center (ARC), 1701 W. Ash St.
- Hillcrest Community Center, 1907 Hillcrest Dr.
For more information, contact the Columbia Parks and Recreation department at 573-874-7460.