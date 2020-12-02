COLUMBIA - While it may be the season of giving, one non-profit organization has not received the donations it is used to.
Toys for Tots Columbia is lacking the large volume of gift donations for kids that it normally receives from the community, and one volunteer said the pandemic is to blame.
"We've been told by national Toys for Tots coordinators that it ties directly to the pandemic," former Columbia coordinator Dannie Weddle said. "Normally, we have boxes all over the place, stuffed with things for the kids and if you look behind me, this is it for this year."
Weddle gestured to the large warehouse that was scarce with stuffed animals, board games, dolls and action figures. These donations will be sent from Toys for Tots to families in the community that cannot afford gifts for their children.
Weddle said the organization wants to help as many families as the donations will allow.
"It can be a family where the parent just lost a job and they can't afford Christmas for their kids, or it can be a family living in section eight housing that can't even afford to put food on the table. They are all Toys for Tots candidates, we want to help all of them."
People all over the world have taken measures to steer clear of contracting or spreading the virus. CDC guidelines have many recommendations for limiting the transmission of COVID-19, but also state that the virus is spread through human contact.
According to the guidelines, virus particles on objects and surfaces naturally die within days, sometimes even within hours.
Weddle said this is a factor that Toys for Tots has taken into consideration.
"I would think by the time the parents get the toys and sort them out, they've already sat here for 3 to 4 days at the very least," he said. "Everything should be kosher and pandemic clear by the time it reaches the families."
Weddle said he hopes people will continue to think about the kids this season and that there is still plenty of time to give back.
"If there are kids in the house, there's a reason for us to give back. I don't care what the reason is, we just want to give them a special Christmas."
For information on how to request a toy or make a donation, visit the Toys for Tots Columbia website.