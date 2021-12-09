COLUMBIA - As the holiday season is approaching, the Toys for Tots program serving Boone County is underway.
Toys for Tots coordinator, Missy Barnes, has been volunteering since 1997, and this will be her seventh year as lead coordinator.
"This year is not balancing out. This year we've got more applications than toys," Barnes said.
The applications are made by people in need of toys, where they provide information of what age of toys they need and what gender specific toys fit their children.
Donations are critical at this time of year to ensure that the applications that are sent to the toys for tots program are filled and bagged in time for parents or guardians to pick up.
Currently, the applications far outweigh the donations. Some applications are asking for certain age specific toys, which the program is lacking right now.
There is several businesses and locations around town that provide boxes for people to drop off toys to donate.
"Anything would help right now. If they wanted to donate money, we could order toys from the toy distributor we have, that would help as well along with just donating toys," said Barnes.
Some age and gender areas do need more donations than others.
The baby section, which ranges from 0-3 years of age, is really low in donations. Boy toys aged from 4-7, and girl toys from 3-13 is very low as well. These toy areas are some of the most in need for donations right now.
The program is always ready to welcome new volunteers as well. As more toys are donated, more applications need to be bagged and given to the applicants.
"Without the community's help, we couldn't do any of this. It's for the community, but it's because of the community," Assistant Coordinator Lori Westhoelter said.
If you or someone you know are looking to donate or to get in contact with Toys for Tots, please visit here. The Boone County Toys for Tots program is taking donations up to Christmas Eve.