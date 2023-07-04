Tractor trailer carrying frozen chicken catches fire after tire blows in Montgomery County

JONESBURG - A tractor trailer went up in flames Tuesday morning on the Jonesburg on-ramp to westbound Interstate 70.
State troopers were investigating the fire around 8 a.m., according to a tweet from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.
Troopers are investigating a vehicle fire on the on-ramp to westbound I-70, from the 183 mile marker, in Montgomery County. The fire started as the result of a blown tire. Thankfully, there are no injuries. pic.twitter.com/hTQu18mUrl— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) July 4, 2023
The fire started from a blown tire and was extinguished in about two hours, the Jonesburg-High Hill Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post. No one was hurt, according to the post.
The trailer was loaded with frozen chicken. Photos shared by the MSHP and the fire protection district show the trailer billowing with smoke and severely burned.
Jonesburg-High Hill Fire Protection District was also assisted by the New Florence Fire Protection District and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.