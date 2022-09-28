JEFFERSON CITY − A single-vehicle crash on Route W Wednesday afternoon left a driver with minor injuries.
Matthew Schulte, 25, was driving a tractor trailer just before 4 p.m. on the Route W overpass at Highway 54. He made a left turn from the northbound lanes to the westbound Highway 54 ramp, when the load in the trailer shifted.
The tractor trailer then overturned, closing the ramp for approximately two hours for investigation and clean up, according to a news release from Jefferson City police.
Schulte was taken to a Columbia hospital by ambulance for minor injuries, police said. He was wearing a seatbelt, police said.