MEXICO, Mo. — A Mexico man driving a tractor trailer struck an underpass causing a crash on Friday, Nov. 26.
Martin Ahrens, 58, was driving a 1997 Peterbilt tractor-trailer eastbound on East Liberty under the railroad underpass. A piece of equipment Ahrens was hauling struck the underpass and shifted, according to a press release from the Mexico Public Safety Department.
The equipment then struck a 2014 Ford, driven westbound by Russell Risenhoover, 51, from Martinsburg, and a 2006 Peterbilt, driven westbound by Jeffrey Tinker, 56, from Centralia.
Risenhoover had minor injuries and refused medical care.
The underpass had minimal damage as a result of being struck.
The roadway was able to be cleared quickly, but traffic was slowed through the area for about one hour and 15 minutes