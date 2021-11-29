MEXICO, Mo. — A Mexico man driving a tractor trailer struck an underpass causing a crash on Friday, Nov. 26. 

Martin Ahrens, 58, was driving a 1997 Peterbilt tractor-trailer eastbound on East Liberty under the railroad underpass. A piece of equipment Ahrens was hauling struck the underpass and shifted, according to a press release from the Mexico Public Safety Department. 

The equipment then struck a 2014 Ford, driven westbound by Russell Risenhoover, 51, from Martinsburg, and a 2006 Peterbilt, driven westbound by Jeffrey Tinker, 56, from Centralia.

Risenhoover had minor injuries and refused medical care.

The underpass had minimal damage as a result of being struck.

The roadway was able to be cleared quickly, but traffic was slowed through the area for about one hour and 15 minutes

