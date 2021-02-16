BOONE COUNTY - Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport after multiple crashes Tuesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., Boone County Joint Commissions tweeted that the lanes were back open.

Boone County Joint Communications originally tweeted that the eastbound lanes at the bridge were shut down because of two crashes around 9:55 a.m.

Officials recommend taking US Route 40 around the shutdown, but the KOMU 8 Traffic Map is showing a slowdown there as well. 

