COLUMBIA- Columbia's newest Traffic Calming Project, located between Smith Drive and Louisville Drive, would aim to lower speeds of motor vehicles by using traffic calming devices, if fully implemented.
Even in its early stages, there is major support for the project's completion.
Rena Tratchel, a resident of a neighborhood adjacent to Smith Drive, said the project would be greatly beneficial for both her and her son.
"The traffic right there at Louisville and Smith is always very hectic around 5 p.m. People drive way too fast over the hill. My son and I go out for walks frequently to the park, and people come over the hill sometimes at 45 mph," Tratchel said. "It would be very difficult if my son accidentally ended up on street when riding his bike, he wouldn't have enough time to get out of the way."
The project would be paid for by the annual traffic calming funds, and its investment is estimated at $100,000.
The addition of the project would better accommodate the adjacent neighborhoods after a noticeable increase in traffic over the last few years.
On the 2019 Neighborhood Traffic Management Program Priority List, which aims to reduce speed in areas where there are major concerns, Smith Drive is No. 1 and Louisville Drive is No. 5.
Another resident of one of the adjacent neighborhoods, George Batek, said he supports more speed control.
"It's long past due, many of my neighbors, when I was formally on the board here, have complained about the traffic," Batek said.
"I would really like to see more cross walks, speed bumps, or maybe roundabouts. It didn't use to be this way with all the traffic here now, but now it can be a huge problem for residents," he added.
Meetings for the project are currently taking place until Jan. 29, where concerned citizens can review the early plans of the project. Residents can submit their public comment here or by mail.
Residents can also contact Public Works staff with any questions they may have.