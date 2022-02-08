ASHLAND − The intersection of Boone County Route Y and Eastside Drive in Ashland will soon see traffic changes. The Missouri Department of Transportation hopes to improve flow in this area, a news release said.
Beginning next week, drivers will only be able to make right turns from Eastside Drive to Route Y, and from Route Y to Eastside Drive. This is to avoid dangerous left turns at the intersection, MoDOT said.
MoDOT will add flexible delineator posts along Route Y, between the roundabouts at Industrial Drive and the U.S. Route 63 exit. The posts will stay in place permanently.
MoDOT said in the release that it is making these changes at the request of the City of Ashland.