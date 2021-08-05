BOONE COUNTY − An overturned concrete truck on southbound Highway 63 near the Columbia Regional Airport caused some traffic delays Thursday morning.
Overturned small semi on southbound Highway 63 just south of Columbia regional airport exit, expect significant delays until at least 12pm @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Q4crCzoI1m— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 5, 2021
Boone County Joint Communications sent out an alert around 10:40 a.m. regarding the crash.
MoDOT and Southern Boone County Fire shut down one lane of the highway for about two hours.
Barring any major setbacks, the truck should be off the road within the next few minutes. Traffic is already starting to flow, although it's still one lane only @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jqpoytOvRg— Clint Davenport (@CDavenportTV) August 5, 2021
For a look at live traffic, head to KOMU.com/Traffic.
10:52AM Thursday: Traffic is slow moving on southbound Highway 63. @komuTim says this is the result of an overturned semi. #KOMUTraffic @KOMUnews https://t.co/6MezqB4sYU pic.twitter.com/E8D0BWXxHe— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) August 5, 2021