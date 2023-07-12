A storm is headed east after passing through parts of mid-Missouri Wednesday night. Boone County Joint Communications has reported road closures and traffic hazards in the aftermath. Ameren Missouri and Boone Electric also have outages in parts of mid-Missouri.
Vandiver Dr. is shut down due to water on the road, according to a Twitter post from BCJC.
BCJC also reported a crash on Interstate 70 W near mile marker 133 around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday. It encouraged drivers to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
A downed tree was reported at E. St. Charles and N. Lake of the Woods around 6:59 p.m.
Ameren Missouri's outage map indicated nearly 500 people without power in the New Bloomfield area around 8 p.m. The map said a service crew is assigned to investigate.
Boone Electric reported over 900 customers without power across the county as of 8 p.m. A tweet from the co-op said crews are responding to the outages.