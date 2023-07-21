BOONE COUNTY − Traffic slowed on westbound Interstate 70 near Sorrels Overpass Friday afternoon.

MoDOT's traffic camera at the 124.5 mile marker, near Stadium Boulevard, showed a large amount of smoke around 12:35 p.m., though it's not clear what was on fire.

A KOMU 8 reporter on scene saw a school bus being towed away by another school bus. 

The driving lane of the interstate was closed for about 20 minutes. 

Boone County Joint Communications asked drivers to find a different route.

