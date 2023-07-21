BOONE COUNTY − Traffic slowed on westbound Interstate 70 near Sorrels Overpass Friday afternoon.
MoDOT's traffic camera at the 124.5 mile marker, near Stadium Boulevard, showed a large amount of smoke around 12:35 p.m., though it's not clear what was on fire.
A KOMU 8 reporter on scene saw a school bus being towed away by another school bus.
The scene near I-70 and Sorrels overpass has cleared. A school bus just towed a separate school bus away. Emergency response has left the scene and both lanes of westbound I-70 are now open. We’ll have any more updates we get on @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/w7VGNBZZv1— John Murphy (@JohnDMurphy24) July 21, 2023
The driving lane of the interstate was closed for about 20 minutes.
Boone County Joint Communications asked drivers to find a different route.
KOMU 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.