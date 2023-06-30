JEFFERSON CITY - Traffic on Interstate 70 will be impacted next week as eastbound I-70 traffic will move onto the new westbound Lance Corporal Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation will narrow eastbound traffic to one lane and redirect it to the new westbound bridge.
By midnight Thursday, all eastbound traffic is expected to be on the new bridge, according to a MoDOT news release. The new bridge will have two westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes for the next phases of the project: demolition of the old Rocheport Bridge and construction of the new eastbound bridge.
The Rocheport Bridge project is led by the design-build team from Lunda Construction Co. Completion of the entire project is expected in late 2024.