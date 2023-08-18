JEFFERSON CITY — Drivers should expect a traffic shift, stopped traffic and delays Monday as crews continue the rehabilitation of the westbound U.S. Route 50 bridge over the Moreau River in Jefferson City.
Traffic will be shifted to the right-hand lane to allow crews to complete the rehabilitation of the left-hand lane. The shift will begin after the morning rush hour, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
This traffic pattern, with drivers using the single, right-hand lane, is expected to remain in place through the end of the project, which is anticipated to last through September, MoDOT said.
All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.