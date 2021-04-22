BOONE COUNTY - Two crashes have led to slow downs on westbound Interstate 70 and southbound Highway 63.

According to tweets from Columbia Fire and MoDOT, emergency personnel is working a collision on I-70, west of Stadium Boulevard, near the 123.8 mile marker.

One lane is currently blocked.

Another tweet from MoDOT says delays are expected after another crash in the southbound lanes on Highway 63 at Hinton Road, just north of Columbia.

This story will be updated when more information is known.

