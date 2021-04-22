BOONE COUNTY - Two crashes have led to slow downs on westbound Interstate 70 and southbound Highway 63.
According to tweets from Columbia Fire and MoDOT, emergency personnel is working a collision on I-70, west of Stadium Boulevard, near the 123.8 mile marker.
One lane is currently blocked.
Emergency personnel working a vehicle collision on westbound I-70 near the 123.8 mile marker. 1 lane is currently blocked. Use extreme caution in the area. @ColumbiaPD @MoDOT_Central @MSHPTrooperF pic.twitter.com/Vpnu0dfZKV— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) April 22, 2021
I-70 ALERT:Westbound delays likely at mile marker 124, just west of Stadium Boulevard (Columbia/Boone County), due to a traffic crash. pic.twitter.com/R3pW8rDEMf— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) April 22, 2021
Another tweet from MoDOT says delays are expected after another crash in the southbound lanes on Highway 63 at Hinton Road, just north of Columbia.
BOONE COUNTY ALERT:Northbound delays possible on Route 63 at Hinton Road (north of Columbia), due to a traffic crash. pic.twitter.com/atnmnzg5yX— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) April 22, 2021
This story will be updated when more information is known.
