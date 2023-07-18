The eastbound driving lane on Interstate 70 near the Rocheport Bridge is closed due to a two-vehicle crash.
The crash involving a tractor trailer and passenger car is blocking the driving lane at the 115 mile marker, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Boone County Joint Communications first reported the crash around noon Tuesday.
MSHP reported injuries but it's unclear how many people were injured and their condition.
The Missouri Department of Transportation's bridge project camera feed shows vehicles moving slowly across the bridge.
MSHP recommends avoiding the area and using an alternative route.
