Traffic on eastbound Interstate 70 through Boone and Cooper counties has slowed due to two crashes.
The first crash happened just before noon Tuesday at the 115 mile marker, near the Missouri River Bridge. The second crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the 135.6 mile marker.
Traffic is backed up for several miles through the counties and will take time to clear, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The first crash involved a tractor trailer and passenger car. The driving lane reopened around 3 p.m., according to MoDOT.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported injuries, but it's unclear how many people were injured and their condition.
MoDOT's traveler map indicates the passing lane closure for the second crash could last up to an hour. Traffic was moving at a slow pace near the I-70/Highway 63 connector.
MSHP recommends avoiding the area and using an alternative route.
