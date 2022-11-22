COLUMBIA - A commercial vehicle fire has shut down part of eastbound Interstate 70 through Boone County.

The Boone County Fire Protection District reports the fire at the 133 mile marker.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the interstate is closed past exit 131 and that the closure could last up to 1.5 hours.

Traffic stopped on eastbound I-70 in Boone County for vehicle fire

MoDOT traffic camera at 131 mile marker shows major traffic through the area

Boone County Joint Communications is urging people to use an alternate route as traffic is being diverted.

KOMU 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.