Traffic stopped on eastbound I-70 in Boone County for vehicle fire

COLUMBIA - A commercial vehicle fire has shut down part of eastbound Interstate 70 through Boone County.
The Boone County Fire Protection District reports the fire at the 133 mile marker.
@BooneCountyFire and @Columbia_Fire units are currently on scene of a large commercial vehicle fire on Interstate 70 Eastbound at mile marker 133. Expect significant traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/RHRd16uXfr— Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) November 22, 2022
The Missouri Department of Transportation said the interstate is closed past exit 131 and that the closure could last up to 1.5 hours.
Boone County Joint Communications is urging people to use an alternate route as traffic is being diverted.
BCJC: Correction and Update, 133.Mile Marker Eastbound vehicle fire, roadway is closed, traffic diverted until further notice. Choose alternate route.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) November 22, 2022
