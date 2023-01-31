BOONE COUNTY — Authorities shut down a northern Boone County highway Tuesday morning as the result of a trailer fire.

Boone County Joint Communications said in an alert that Highway OO is shut down in both directions just west of East Doris Boulevard for a fire incident. 

The home suffered major damage. Three residents were able to escape the trailer without injury. Their dogs had to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to a Boone County Fire Protection District spokesperson. 

The BCFPD and Boone County Sheriff's Office remain on scene.

